Reims vs Paris Saint-Germain Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Ligue 1 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Hints, Predicted XIs For Today's Match REI vs PSG at Stade Auguste-Delaune II: In a highly-awaited Ligue 1 match, Reims will host Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II on Sunday night – August 30 in India. The Ligue 1 REI vs PSG will kick-off at 12:15 AM IST. Argentine forward Lionel Messi has been included in Paris St Germain's squad for tonight's Ligue 1 trip to Reims, the club said. The 34-year-old, who signed a two-year deal with PSG with an option for a third year after his contract with Barcelona expired, had yet to feature in the squad since joining on August 10. Messi has not played since winning the Copa America with Argentina against Brazil on July 10. Also in the squad are France striker Kylian Mbappe who has been linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid and Brazil forward Neymar. PSG have a maximum nine points in the Ligue 1 table.

Kick-Off Time: The Ligue 1 match between Reims and Paris Saint-Germain will kick-off at 12:15 AM IST – August 30.

Venue: Stade Auguste-Delaune II.

Goalkeeper: Keylor Navas

Defenders: Ghislain Konan, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Abdou Diallo

Midfielders: Georginio Wijnaldum, Ander Herrera, Marshall Monetsi

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Neymar (C), El Bilal Toure (VC)

REI vs PSG Predicted Playing XIs

Reims: Predrag Rajkovic, Andreaw Gravillon, Wout Faes, Yunis Abdelhamid; Thomas Foket, Xavier Chavalerin, Marshall Monetsi, Ghislain Konan; Nathanael Mbuku, Mathieu Cafaro, El Bilal Toure.

Paris Saint-Germain: Keylor Navas; Abdou Diallo, Danilo Pereira, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi; Ander Herrera, Marco Verratti, Georginio Wijnaldum; Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe

