Home

Sports

CM Rekha Gupta launches Khelo Delhi–Delhi Khel Mahakumbh, citys biggest-ever sports festival begins

CM Rekha Gupta launches ‘Khelo Delhi–Delhi Khel Mahakumbh’, city’s biggest-ever sports festival begins

The Delhi government today added a historic new chapter to the capital's sporting journey as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta formally inaugurated Khelo Delhi- Delhi Khel Mahakumbh at Chhatrasal Stadium.

Rekha Gupta launches 'Khelo Delhi–Delhi Khel Mahakumbh'

New Delhi: The Delhi government today added a historic new chapter to the capital’s sporting journey. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta formally inaugurated Khelo Delhi- Delhi Khel Mahakumbh at Chhatrasal Stadium, marking the launch of the city’s first-ever state-level mega sports festival. Widely regarded as Delhi’s largest grassroots sporting initiative to date, the event signals a renewed push to make sports central to the city’s growth story. The official mascot of the Delhi Khel Mahakumbh, named “Ranveer,” was also unveiled on the occasion.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and aligned with the spirit of the Khelo India Mission and Fit India Movement, this mega sporting event reflects the Delhi government’s long-term commitment to nurturing young talent, promoting healthy lifestyles, and establishing Delhi as a strong sports hub. The festival is being seen as a revival of sporting culture in the capital and aims to create pathways for grassroots talent to reach national and international platforms.

To inspire young athletes, Olympic medalist and Khel Ratna awardee Ravi Dahiya, international cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, and Paralympic medalist Sharad Kumar have been appointed as brand ambassadors of the Delhi Khel Mahakumbh.

The Chief Minister and other dignitaries toured the stadium in an open jeep, greeting athletes and spectators. One of the most memorable moments of the ceremony was a grand march-past featuring over 1,000 participants, including CWSN athletes, school bands, Nashik dhol performers, and players representing Delhi’s universities and sports associations. Several athletes were felicitated during the event. A high-energy performance by singer Parmish Verma added to the celebratory atmosphere.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Among those present were Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood, Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, and several distinguished personalities from the sporting fraternity.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Delhi Khel Mahakumbh is far more than a competition, it is a celebration of the energy, aspirations, and immense potential of Delhi’s youth. “Delhi has never lacked talent. What was missing was the right platform. This initiative is a historic step that will give direction and opportunity to lakhs of young athletes in the years to come,” she said.

She noted that since the formation of the current government, efforts have been made not only to accelerate development in Delhi but also to create new opportunities for young people. She highlighted that nearly ₹33 crore in long-pending prize money which had not been released by previous governments for almost three decades has now been disbursed to athletes.

Under the new sports policy, athletes winning gold medals at the Olympics or Paralympics will receive Rs 7 crore, silver medalists Rs 5 crore, and bronze medalists Rs 3 crore. In addition, athletes competing at national and international levels will be eligible for annual assistance of Rs 20 lakh. Students participating at state and national levels will receive financial support of Rs 5 lakh, along with life insurance coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the government is fully committed to developing world-class sports infrastructure in Delhi. Plans include the construction of new stadiums, modernization of existing grounds, provision of advanced equipment, appointment of trained coaches, and improvement of facilities. “Our goal is to ensure that no athlete from Delhi ever faces a lack of resources while representing the city or the country,” she said.

Speaking at the event, Cabinet Minister Shri Ashish Sood described the Delhi Khel Mahakumbh 2025–26 as a people’s movement toward making the national capital the sports capital of India. Calling it the beginning of a “new dawn” for sports in Delhi, he said every local akhara and neighbourhood stadium will now become a training ground for future global champions. “Delhi is not just returning to sports, it is preparing to lead,” he remarked.

He added that strengthening the sports ecosystem from stadium infrastructure to athlete support systems is a key priority. “A strong sports culture is a pillar of a strong city. By investing in fitness, discipline, and competitive spirit, we are building a more confident Delhi,” he said.

A Month-Long Sporting Celebration

The festival will run for a month across 17 major stadiums and sports complexes in Delhi, including Chhatrasal Stadium, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium (Bawana and Singhu), Prahladpur Sports Complex, Thyagaraj Stadium, East Vinod Nagar Sports Complex, Najafgarh, Vikaspuri, Dwarka, Pitampura, Kair, Pooth Kalan, Mundela, Bakhtawarpur, Mitraon, and the National Stadium, among others.

Beyond competition, the event also offers an opportunity to assess and strengthen Delhi’s overall sports infrastructure.

Seven Core Sports, Thousands of Talents

Competitions will be held in seven major disciplines: athletics, football, wrestling, basketball, volleyball, kabaddi, and squash. Participants include students from schools and colleges, Delhi University, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, sports academies, registered clubs, and open-category players.

More than 16,000 athletes have already registered, with the target set at 30,000 participants this year and an ambitious long-term goal of reaching one lakh grassroots athletes annually.

Special Focus on Women’s Participation

Encouraging greater participation of women athletes is a priority. Comprehensive arrangements have been made to ensure their safety and comfort, with the aim of empowering more young women to pursue sports and become role models for positive social change.

Rewarding Excellence

The festival features one of the most attractive prize structures in the country. In team events, gold medal winners will receive Rs 1,75,000, silver medal winners Rs 1,51,000, and bronze medal winners Rs 1,31,000. In individual events, gold, silver, and bronze medalists will be awarded Rs 11,000, Rs 9,000, and Rs 7,000 respectively.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.