New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat has always been the pride of India and his service to the country will always be unmatched. The four-star General of the Indian Army was the first-ever Chief of Defence Staff of the Indian Armed Forces and has been awarded gallantry and distinguished service with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, Sena Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal and the COAS Commendation on two separate occasions and the Army Commander's Commendation.

He was a true patriot and had the reputation of being a 'visionary' and was ever focused on the nation and the army. When it came to sports, he showered all his support to the Indian Olympic contingent, just before the start of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. His message showed that he had the utmost confidence in his country, which has been underperforming for years at the greatest sporting event.

‘On behalf of the Defence Forces, I, General Bipin Rawat, urge you to unite and convey best wishes to the athletes representing India at the Tokyo Olympics. I am fully confident that the Indian Olympic contingent will achieve higher standards and be the most successful Olympics contingent in the history of our great nation India,’ General Rawat had said.

‘ Hindustan dekh raha hai ek hi khwab, hum honge kamyab. Jai Hind. (India has only one dream. We will be successful. Jai Hind)’, he further added.

The Indian contingent didn’t disappoint General Bipin Rawat and billions of Indians. Team India had the most successful Games since its first regular Olympics appearance in 1920, winning 7 medals (1 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze). Neeraj Chopra gave India their second-ever individual gold after a 13-year gap.

General Bipin Rawat died on Wednesday after an IAF chopper he was on board crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district. His wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others were also killed in the mishap, the Indian Air force (IAF) said. “With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident,” IAF said.

General Bipin Rawat will always be remembered as one of the best soldiers the nation had ever seen.