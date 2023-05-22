Home

Remembering Erapalli Prassana: A Pillar In India’s Greatest-Ever Spin Troika

Erapalli Prasanna turned 83 on Monday. With Bishan Bedi and Bhagwat Chandrasekhar, he was India's best known spin heroes in the Sixties and Seventies.

Erapalli Prassana played 49 Tests for India and took 189 wickets. (Image: Pinterest)

New Delhi: Erapalli Prassana was one of the famed ‘Spin Quartet’ who mesmerized the best of the batters across globle in sixties and seventies. Alongside BS Chandrasekhar, Bishen Singh Bedi and Srinivas Venkatraghavan, Prasanna is regarded as the greatest practitioner of the art by the plyers from that era.

Prasanna, who turned 83 on Monday, played 49 Tests for India and took 189 wickets with a best of 8/76 in an innings against New Zealand in 1976 in Auckland. His numbers in first-class cricket is much more staggering.

The right-arm off-break bowler played 235 matches for his state side Karnataka and scalped 957 wickets at an economy of 23.45. On his birthday, lets take a look some of the lesser-known facts about one of the pioneers of Indian cricket.

Erapally Anantharao Srinivas Prasanna was born on May 22, 1940 in Bangalore.

EAS Prasanna made his Ranji Trophy debut representing Mysore (Karnataka) against Hyderabad at Secunderabad on Aug 25, 1961 under the captaincy of G Kasturirangan. His performance on debut with the leather was 3/15 in 8.3 overs of which three were maiden overs.

EAS Prasanna played 71 Ranji Trophy matches representing Mysore. He scored 811 runs which included two half centuries with his 81 not out against Andhra in the 1968-69 season as his best. With the leather, he captured 371 wickets including 23 five-wicket hauls. His best bowling figures in an innings were 8/50 against Andhra Pradesh in the second innings in 1970-71 season at Belgaum.

EAS Prasanna has captured ten or more wickets in a Ranji Trophy match on five occasions. His 12/109 against Andhra Pradesh at Belgaum in 1970-71 (4-59 and 8-50) remains his best match effort in Ranji Trophy.

His farewell Ranji Trophy match was against Hyderabad in 1978-79 season at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. He captured nine wickets in the match conceding 162 runs (7/70 and 2/92). Thus EAS Prasanna’s debut and farewell match was against Hyderabad – another rare coincidence.

Prasanna has captured 25 plus wickets in a Ranji Trophy season on six occasions. His best effort in a season was in 1968-69 season in which he accounted for 39 wickets conceding 405 runs at an average of 10.38. He captured five wickets in an innings on five occasions and ten wickets in a match once. He pouched 49 catches in Ranji Trophy.

EAS Prasanna played 24 Duleep Trophy matches. With the willow he scored 248 runs at an average of 12.40. With the leather he captured 81 wickets conceding 1856 runs at an average of 22,36. He has captured five or more wickets in an innings on six occasions and ten or more wickets in a match once. He pouched 14 catches in Duleep Trophy which spanned 15 seasons starting from 1961-62 to 1978-79.

EAS Prasanna’s Test debut was against England at Corporation Stadium, Madras in 1961-62 season, under the captaincy of NJ Contractor. His first Test wicket was England’s wicket-keeper G Millman.

EAS Prasanna played 49 Tests in his career and captured 189 wickets conceding 5742 runs at an average of 30.38. He captured five or more wickets in an innings on ten occasions and ten or more wickets in a match on two occasions. His best innings bowling effort was against New Zealand in Auckland in 1976 when he returned with figures of 8/76 in the second innings. His best match bowling effort came also in this Test only with figures of 11/140 (3/64 and 8/76).

EAS Prasnna had the record for capturing 100 wickets in least number of Tests – 20 tests – to his credit. Ravichandran Ashwin recently broke this record. Prasanna’s last fifty wickets of this achievement came in just seven Tests.

EAS Prasanna played under seven captains. He took 116 wickets of his total of 189 wickets under the captaincy of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Pataudi has this to say about EAS Prasanna’s crafty spin, “With Pras you can expect a wicket any where in the country.”

(Stats provided by cricket statistician Gopalakrishna Ramaswamy. He is the recipient of Dasara Kreeda Prashasthi in 1989 and Rajyotsava Prashasthi in 2010 from Government of Karnataka. Ramaswamy is also a former member of the Statistical Committee of BCCI)

