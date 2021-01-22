REN vs HEA Dream11 Tips And Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's REN vs HEA at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne: In another thrilling encounter of KFC Big Bash League – T20 2020, Brisbane Heat will take on Melbourne Renegades at the Docklands Stadium, Melbourne Saturday – January 23. The Big Bash League – T20 Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat match will begin at 10:35 AM IST. Renegades are on the verge of elimination in the BBL but come into this contest on the back of a stunning win over the Stars. Despite the ordinary form of their big guns – Shaun Marsh and Aaron Finch – the Renegades have shown promise in the BBL this season, as the likes of Peter Hatzoglou and Mac Harvey have stepped up big time. Meanwhile, former BBL champions Brisbane Heat have 21 points in their kitty and need a win in this game. They have a very well-rounded squad, with Morne Morkel and Chris Lynn's experience likely to keep them in good stead. Here is the KFC Big Bash League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and REN vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, REN vs HEA Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, REN vs HEA Probable XIs Big Bash League – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League – T20.

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat will take place at 10 AM IST – January 23.

Time: 10:35 AM IST.

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne.

REN vs HEA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Sam Harper

Batsmen: Chris Lynn (C), Shaun Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Aaron Finch

All-rounders: Jack Wildermuth (VC), Lewis Gregory, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Peter Hatzoglou, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett

REN vs HEA Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch (C), Sam Harper (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Beau Webster, Peter Hatzoglou, Imad Wasim, Jack Prestwidge, Shaun Marsh. Zak Evans, Josh Lalor.

Brisbane Heat: Joe Denly, Marnus Labuschagne, Chris Lynn (C), Jack Wildermuth, Joe Burns, Lewis Gregory, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Mitch Swepson, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Morne Morkel.

REN vs HEA SQUADS

Melbourne Renegades: Marnus Labuschagne, Chris Lynn (C), Joe Denly, Joe Burns, Lewis Gregory, Max Bryant, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Jack Wildermuth, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Matthew Kuhnemann, Tom Cooper, Sam Heazlett, Ben Laughlin, Lachlan Pfeffer, Morne Morkel.

Brisbane Heat: Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch (C), Sam Harper (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jack Prestwidge, Mackenzie Harvey, Beau Webster, Imad Wasim, Josh Lalor, Zak Evans, Peter Hatzoglou, Mitchell Perry, Brayden Stepien, Brody Couch, Will Sutherland, Kane Richardson, Noor Ahmad.

