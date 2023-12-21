Home

Sports

REN vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Docklands Stadium, Melbourne 1:45 PM IST December 21, Thursday

REN vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Docklands Stadium, Melbourne 1:45 PM IST December 21, Thursday

Here is the Dream 11 of REN vs HEA KFC Big Bash League 2023 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and REN vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, REN vs HEA Fantasy Cricket Prediction, REN vs HEA Playing 11s KFC Big Bash League 2023 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League 2023 Series.

REN vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2023 Fantasy Hints

REN vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Here is the Dream 11 of REN vs HEA KFC Big Bash League 2023 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and REN vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, REN vs HEA Fantasy Cricket Prediction, REN vs HEA Playing 11s KFC Big Bash League 2023 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League 2023 Series. REN vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Docklands Stadium, Melbourne 1:45 PM IST December 21, Thursday.

Trending Now

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League 2023 match toss between Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat will take place at 1:15 PM IST

You may like to read

Time: 21 December 2023, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne.

REN vs HEA Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Sam Billings

Batters: Aaron Finch, Colin Munro

All-rounders: Nic Maddinson(c), Michael Neser, Will Sutherland, Paul Walter(vc)

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Mitchell Swepson, Xavier Bartlett.

REN vs HEA Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades: Quinton de Kock (wk), Joe Clarke, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Nic Maddinson (c), Aaron Finch, Jonathan Wells, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Peter Siddle, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Brisbane Heat: Colin Munro (c), Josh Brown, Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Sam Billings (wk), Paul Walter, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Swepson.

Squads

Melbourne Renegades: Quinton de Kock (wk), Joe Clarke, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Nic Maddinson (c), Aaron Finch, Jonathan Wells, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Peter Siddle, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jordan Cox, Adam Zampa, Mackenzie Harvey, Fergus O Neill, Harry Dixon

Brisbane Heat: Colin Munro (c), Josh Brown, Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Sam Billings (wk), Paul Walter, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Swepson, Max Bryant, Jimmy Peirson, Jordan Buckingham

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.