Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Highlights | REN vs HEA, BBL Match 10: Heat Beat Renegades By 6 Wickets
live

Highlights | REN vs HEA, BBL Match 10: Heat Beat Renegades By 6 Wickets

Highlights | REN vs HEA BBL 2023 Match 10 Cricket Score: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Melbourne Renegades Brisbane Heat Big Bash League 2024 match 10.

Updated: December 21, 2023 5:05 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

REN vs HEA, REN vs HEA Live score, REN vs HEA live cricket score, REN vs HEA live score updates, REN vs HEA live, REN vs HEA updates live, REN vs HEA Live streaming, REN vs HEA live score streaming, Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat live cricket score, Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat live score, Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat live, Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat live updates, Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat live score streaming, BBL Match No 10, BBL Live score, BBL Live cricket score
LIVE | REN vs HEA BBL 2023 Match 10 Cricket Score

Highlights REN vs HEA BBL 2023 Match 10 Cricket Score: Brisbane Heat defeated Melbourne Renegades by 6 wickets in the tenth match of the ongoing Big Bash League at Docklands Stadium in Melbourne on December 21. Renegades once again failed to register their first win of the tournament.

Trending Now

REN vs HEA Probable Playing XIs:

Melbourne Renegades: Quinton de Kock (wk), Joe Clarke, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Nic Maddinson (c), Aaron Finch, Jonathan Wells, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Peter Siddle, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Brisbane Heat: Colin Munro (c), Josh Brown, Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Sam Billings (wk), Paul Walter, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Swepson

Live Updates

  • Dec 21, 2023 5:01 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE | REN vs HEA, BBL Match 10: Brisbane Heat have defeated Melbourne Renegades by 6 wickets.

  • Dec 21, 2023 4:41 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE | REN vs HEA, BBL Match 10: After the end of 15 overs, Brisbane Heat are in total control of the chase, as they just need 41 runs in 30 balls with six wickets in hand. Currently, Matt Renshaw and Paul Walter are at the crease. BEN 122-4 (15)

  • Dec 21, 2023 4:20 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE | REN vs HEA, BBL Match 10: After 10 overs, the Melbourne Renegades have gained control in this chase. After two early blows, they managed to score 83 runs. In the last 60 balls, they just need 80 more runs. Surely, they will want to chase this target. BEN 83/3 (10)

  • Dec 21, 2023 3:59 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE | REN vs HEA, BBL Match 10: Good over from Tom Rogers as he just gave away 3 runs in his second over. Renegades will try to build pressure here after getting two quick wickets. BEN 34-2 (4)

  • Dec 21, 2023 3:53 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE | REN vs HEA, BBL Match 10: WICKET!! Kane Richardson into the attack and he strikes on the very first ball. BACK-2-BACK WICKETS! for Renegades. What a turnaround. Both Heat openers are back in the bay now. HEA 27/2 (2.1)

  • Dec 21, 2023 3:52 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE | REN vs HEA, BBL Match 10: BOUNDARY!! from Brown to start Mujeeb’s over. SIX! for Munro on the fifth ball. Another good over for the Heat but wait WICKET! LBW!! Mujeeb strikes on the final ball. Renegades are back in the game. HEA 27/1 (2)

  • Dec 21, 2023 3:44 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE | REN vs HEA, BBL Match 10: The second innings has started and Brisbane Heat are off to a good start. Colin Munro and Josh Brown hit 15 runs in the first over of Tom Rogers. HEA 15/0 (1)

  • Dec 21, 2023 3:26 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE | REN vs HEA, BBL Match 10: That’s it from the innings, Brisbane Heat will be very upset as they gave away 26 runs in the last two overs, and Melbourne Renegades have posted a fighting total of 162 runs on the board. REN 162/8 (20)

  • Dec 21, 2023 3:10 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE | REN vs HEA, BBL Match 10: A much-needed big over for the Melbourne Renegades. Walter has been hammered away for 15 runs, and the battering side will want more of these types of overs. REN 136-6 (18)

  • Dec 21, 2023 3:05 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE | REN vs HEA, BBL Match 10: It’s not going well at the moment, as the Renegades lost their six wickets for just 118 runs. The Brisbane Heat have dominated the first innings so far and will look to take the last four wickets as soon as possible. REN 118-6 (16)

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.