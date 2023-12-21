By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Highlights | REN vs HEA, BBL Match 10: Heat Beat Renegades By 6 Wickets
Highlights | REN vs HEA BBL 2023 Match 10 Cricket Score: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Melbourne Renegades Brisbane Heat Big Bash League 2024 match 10.
Highlights REN vs HEA BBL 2023 Match 10 Cricket Score: Brisbane Heat defeated Melbourne Renegades by 6 wickets in the tenth match of the ongoing Big Bash League at Docklands Stadium in Melbourne on December 21. Renegades once again failed to register their first win of the tournament.
REN vs HEA Probable Playing XIs:
Melbourne Renegades: Quinton de Kock (wk), Joe Clarke, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Nic Maddinson (c), Aaron Finch, Jonathan Wells, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Peter Siddle, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Brisbane Heat: Colin Munro (c), Josh Brown, Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Sam Billings (wk), Paul Walter, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Swepson
