REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction, BBL, Match 26: All You Need To Know

REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction, BBL, Match 26: Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes, Docklands Stadium, Melbourne
REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction, BBL, Match 26: Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today's Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes, Docklands Stadium, Melbourne.
REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock(c), Ben McDermott
Batters: Shaun Marsh, Jonathan Wells, Tim David, Jake Fraser McGurk
All-rounders: Corey Anderson, Chris Jordan, Will Sutherland(vc)
Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.
REN vs HUR Probable Playing XIs
Melbourne Renegades: Q de Kock (wk), Jordan Cox, J Fraser-McGurk, SE Marsh, MW Harvey, JW Wells, W Sutherland (C), T S Rogers, KW Richardson, A Zampa, PM Siddle
Hobart Hurricanes: CP Jewell, BR McDermott, MS Wade (wk), Tim David, Corey Anderson, Patrick Dooley, Nathan Ellis (C), Riley Meredith, CJ Jordan, M Wright, N Chaudhary
