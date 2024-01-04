Home

REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction, BBL, Match 26: Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes, Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction, BBL, Match 26: All You Need To Know

REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction, BBL, Match 26: Here is the Dream11 team of BBL 2023 match between REN vs HUR, Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, REN vs HUR, Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Renegades, Adelaide Strikers, REN vs HUR, REN vs HUR Dream11, REN vs HUR Dream11 team, REN vs HUR Dream11, REN vs HUR Dream11 Team, Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Fantasy team. REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction, BBL, Match 26: Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes, Docklands Stadium, Melbourne.

REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock(c), Ben McDermott

Batters: Shaun Marsh, Jonathan Wells, Tim David, Jake Fraser McGurk

All-rounders: Corey Anderson, Chris Jordan, Will Sutherland(vc)

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

REN vs HUR Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades: Q de Kock (wk), Jordan Cox, J Fraser-McGurk, SE Marsh, MW Harvey, JW Wells, W Sutherland (C), T S Rogers, KW Richardson, A Zampa, PM Siddle

Hobart Hurricanes: CP Jewell, BR McDermott, MS Wade (wk), Tim David, Corey Anderson, Patrick Dooley, Nathan Ellis (C), Riley Meredith, CJ Jordan, M Wright, N Chaudhary

