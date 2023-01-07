REN vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Big Bash League 2022-23 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes, Playing 11s For Today’s Match at Docklands Stadium 12:35 PM IST January 7, Saturday

5th placed Melbourne Renegades take on 6th placed Hobart Hurricanes. The Renegades have won 4 out of their 8 matches so far and the Hurricanes have 3 victories out of the 7 matches they played so far in the tournament.

TOSS – The KFC Big Bash League 2022-23 match toss between Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes will take place at 12.05 PM IST

Time – January 07, Saturday, 12:35 PM IST

Venue: Docklands Stadium.

Matthew Wade, Martin Guptill, Aaron Finch, Ben McDermott, Zak Crawley, Akeal Hosein, Faheem Ashraf, Will Sutherland, Riley Meredith, Tom Rogers, Paddy Dooley.

Captain: Ben McDermott, Vice-Captain: Akeal Hosein.

REN vs HUR Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades: Martin Guptill, Sam Harper (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Finch (c), Jono Wells, Mac Harvey, Will Sutherland, Akeal Hosein, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Hobart Hurricanes: Ben McDermott, Caleb Jewell, Matthew Wade (c&wk), Zak Crawley, Tim David, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mitch Owen, Paddy Dooley, Nathan Ellis and Riley Meredith.