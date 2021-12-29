REN vs HUR Dream11 Team Predictions Big Bash League T20

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's REN vs HUR at Docklands Stadium: In match no. 26 of BBL T20 tournament, Hobart Hurricanes will take on Melbourne Renegades at the Docklands Stadium on Wednesday. The Big Bash League T20 REN vs HUR match will start at 1:45 PM IST – December 29. Lying at the bottom of the BBL points table, Melbourne Renegades have lost 4 consecutive matches in a row. They lack big hitters in the middle order and they need to give more emphasis on that. Hobart Hurricanes, on the other hand, had registered convincing wins against Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Stars in their last two matches. Ben McDermott was instrumental for Hurricanes in the success. With three wins and three losses, Hurricanes are at 3rd spot in the BBL T20 standings with 14 points. Here is the Big Bash League T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and REN vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, REN vs HUR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, REN vs HUR Probable XIs Big Bash League T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League T20.

TOSS: The Big Bash League T20 toss between Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades will take place at 1:15 PM IST – December 29.

Time: 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne.

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network, SONYLIV App.

REN vs HUR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Matthew Wade, Ben McDermott (C)

Batters – Aaron Finch, Nic Maddinson, Mackenzie Harvey (VC)

All-rounders – Mohammad Nabi, D’Arcy Short

Bowlers – Kane Richardson, Thomas Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith

REN vs HUR Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades: Mackenzie Harvey, Aaron Finch, Sam Harper (wk), Nic Maddinson (C), James Seymour, Mohammad Nabi, Will Sutherland, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Reece Topley, Zahir Khan.

Hobart Hurricanes: Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (C/wk), D’Arcy Short, Peter Handscomb, Tim David, Harry Brook, Jordan Thompson, Nathan Ellis, Thomas Rogers, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane.

REN vs HUR Squads

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch, Mackenzie Harvey, Sam Harper (wk), Nic Maddinson (Captain), Jake Fraser, Mohammad Nabi, Will Sutherland, Jack Prestwidge, James Pattinson, Reece Topley, Zahir Khan, Jonathan Merlo, Mitchell Perry, Kane Richardson, James Seymour.

Hobart Hurricanes: Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (wk/Captain), D Arcy Short, Harry Brook, Tim David, Peter Handscomb, Jordan Thompson, Nathan Ellis, Thomas Rogers, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane, Caleb Jewell, Josh Kann, Wil Parker.

