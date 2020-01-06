Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Prediction, Big Bash League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 26 REN vs SCO:

The 2019–20 Big Bash League season or BBL|09 is the ninth season of the KFC Big Bash League, the professional men’s Twenty20 domestic cricket competition in Australia. The tournament started on 17 December 2019 and will conclude on 8 February 2020. The length of the season has been shortened compared to that from the last year while the number of matches would be increased from 59 to 61 from the previous season. The knock-outs have been revamped into a play-off system where the top two teams in the league will get a second chance to make it to the final even if they lose the first match in the play-offs. The play-off matches have all been given unique monikers, namely The Eliminator, The Qualifier, The Knock-Out, The Challenger followed by The Final. Melbourne Renegades are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers will take place at 1:10 PM (IST).

Time: 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Simonds Stadium, Geelong

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Josh Inglis

Batsmen – Cameron Bancroft, Liam Livingstone, Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch (captain), Beu Webster

All-Rounders – Mitchell Marsh (vice-captain)

Bowlers – Fawad Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Kane Richardson, Cameron Boyce

REN vs SCO Probable Playing XIs:

Melbourne Renegades: Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch (C), Shaun Marsh, Beau Webster, Daniel Christian, Samit Patel, Will Sutherland, Cameron Boyce, Tom Andrews, Kane Richardson, Richard Gleeson

Perth Scorchers: Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Bancroft, Mitchell Marsh (C), Cameron Green, Chris Jordan, Tim David, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kelly, Fawad Ahmed

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh

Vice-captain Options: Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis, Chris Jordan

REN vs SCO Squads:

Melbourne Renegades Squad: Sam Harper(w), Aaron Finch(c), Shaun Marsh, Beau Webster, Daniel Christian, Andrew Fekete, Will Sutherland, Cameron Boyce, Tom Andrews, Richard Gleeson, Kane Richardson, Marcus Harris, Samit Patel

Perth Scorchers Squad: Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Bancroft, Mitchell Marsh(c), Cameron Green, Chris Jordan, Tim David, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kelly, Fawad Ahmed, Joel Paris, Sam Whiteman

