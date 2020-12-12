REN vs SCO Dream11 Tips And Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s REN vs SCO at Bellerive Oval, Hobart: In another exciting encounter of KFC Big Bash League – T20 2020, Perth Scorchers will take on Melbourne Renegades at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Saturday – December 12. The Big Bash League – T20 Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers match will begin at 1.45 PM IST. Both the teams will be getting their campaign underway and will be keen on winning their opening game of the season. Aaron Finch who was busy playing the limited-overs series against India till December 8 is set to play this match and will be looking to lead from the front. Mitchell Marsh was injured playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League and has been sidelined since then. However, the all-rounder has been included in the 16-man squad for this match and will lead the side. Here is the KFC Big Bash League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and REN vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, REN vs SCO Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, REN vs SCO Probable XIs Big Bash League – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League – T20. Also Read - MRA vs GGC Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh T20 Match 19: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Minister Rajshahi vs Gazi Group Chattogram T20 Match at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Mirpur 12 PM IST December 12 Saturday

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers will take place at 1.15 PM IST – December 12. Also Read - ATKMB vs HFC Dream11 Team Hints, ISL 2020-21 Match 24: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC at Fatorda Stadium 7.30 PM IST December 11 Friday

Time: 1.45 PM IST. Also Read - DV vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction Lanka Premier League T20: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Dambulla Viiking vs Colombo Kings T20 Match 20 at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium 8:00 PM IST December 11 Friday

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

REN vs SCO My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Sam Harper

Batsmen: Aaron Finch (C), Shaun Marsh, Cameron Bancroft, Colin Munro (VC)

All-rounders: Beau Webster, Benny Howell, Mitchell Marsh

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye

REN vs SCO Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch (C), Sam Harper (wk), Shaun Marsh, MacKenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser-McGurk/Jon Holland, Rilee Rossouw, Beau Webster, Jack Prestwidge, Josh Lalor, Benny Howell, Kane Richardson.

Perth Scorchers: Colin Munro, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman (wk), Joe Clarke, Mitch Marsh (C), Ashton Turner, Josh Inglis, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmad, Andrew Tye.

REN vs SCO SQUADS

Melbourne Renegades: Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch (C), Shaun Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Beau Webster, Benny Howell, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Lalor, Mitchell Perry, Jon Holland, Kane Richardson, Brody Couch, Zak Evans, Mackenzie Harvey, Peter Hatzoglou, Jack Prestwidge.

Perth Scorchers: Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Bancroft, Joe Clarke, Ashton Turner, Mitchell Marsh (C), Aaron Hardie, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed, Jason Behrendorff, Matthew Kelly, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Corey Rocchiccioli, Sam Whiteman.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SCO Dream11 Team/ REN Dream11 Team/ Perth Scorchers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips KFC Big Bash League – T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.