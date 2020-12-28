REN vs SIX Dream11 Tips And Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's REN vs SIX at Carrara Oval, Queensland: In another thrilling encounter of KFC Big Bash League – T20 2020, defending champions Sydney Sixers will take on Melbourne Renegades at the Carrara Oval, Queensland Tuesday – December 29. The Big Bash League – T20 Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers match will begin at 12:40 PM IST. Tixers haven't missed a beat in the BBL this season, winning three of their four games so far. Riding on the exploits of their bowling attack, the Sixers are on course for another BBL playoff appearance. They come into this match on the back of a stunning win against the Melbourne Stars, courtesy a Daniel Hughes special. On the other hand, Renegades haven't been in the best of form in this BBL season. Apart from their BBL opener, the Aaron Finch-led side has lost three games on the trot, with one of these losses coming against the Sixers. Despite having a well-balanced side, the Renegades are still looking for a 'perfect' performance. Here is the KFC Big Bash League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and REN vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, REN vs SIX Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, REN vs SIX Probable XIs Big Bash League – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League – T20.

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers will take place at 12.15 PM IST – December 29.

Time: 12:40 PM IST.

Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland.

REN vs SIX My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Josh Philippe (C)

Batsmen: Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Aaron Finch, Rilee Rossouw

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Daniel Christian (VC)

Bowlers: Ben Dwarshius, Peter Hatzoglou, Kane Richardson

REN vs SIX Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch (C), Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Beau Webster, Mohd Nabi, Imad Wasim, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor, Jack Prestwidge/Will Sutherland and Peter Hatzoglou.

bJosh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (C), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve O’Keefe and Ben Manenti.

REN vs SIX SQUADS

Melbourne Renegades: Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch (C), Sam Harper (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim, Will Sutherland, Kane Richardson, Zak Evans, Peter Hatzoglou, Brody Couch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Mitchell Perry, Jack Prestwidge.

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (C), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve OKeefe, Gurinder Sandhu, Justin Avendano, Nicholas Bertus, Jackson Bird, Hayden Kerr, Ben Manenti, Lloyd Pope, Thomas Rogers.

