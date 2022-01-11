REN vs SIX Dream11 Tips And Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's REN vs SIX at Simonds Stadium, Geelong: With 15 points, Melbourne Renegades currently find themselves occupying sixth place in the standings, having won 3, lost 6 and a no result. When the Renegades take on Sydney Sixers on Tuesday they would look to get back to winning ways, having lost their previous encounter to Sydney Thunder by 129 runs. On the other hand, Sydney Sixers have lost two back-to-back matches against Perth Scorchers and they would be desperate to win this one in order to increase their chances of climbing up the standings. They are currently in the third spot. Here is the KFC Big Bash League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and REN vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, REN vs SIX Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, REN vs SIX Probable XIs Big Bash League – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League – T20.

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers will take place at 1.45 PM IST – January 11.

Time: 1.45 PM IST.

Venue: Simonds Stadium, Geelong

REN vs SIX My Dream11 Team

Josh Philippe, Shaun Marsh, Moises Henriques (vc), Aaron Finch, Mackenzie Harvey (c), Dan Christian, Nic Maddinson, Kane Richardson, Ben Dwarshuis, Zak Evans, Hayden Kerr

Captain: Mackenzie Harvey, Vice-Captain: Moises Henriques

REN vs SIX Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades: Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Nic Maddinson (c), Will Sutherland, Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser McGurk/Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor, Zak Evans, Zahir Khan

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques, Dan Christian, Jordan Silk, Shadab Khan, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Jackson Bird, Todd Murphy/Sean Abbott

REN vs SIX SQUADS

Melbourne Renegades: Sam Harper(w), Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Nic Maddinson(c), Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser, Will Sutherland, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor, Zak Evans, Zahir Khan, Cameron Boyce, Jonathan Merlo

Sydney Sixers: Justin Avendano, Josh Philippe(w), Jack Edwards, Daniel Hughes(c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Hayden Kerr, Shadab Khan, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Todd Murphy, Sean Abbott, Mickey Edwards, Moises Henriques, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Lloyd Pope, Nick Winter