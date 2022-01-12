REN vs STA Dream11 Tips And Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's REN vs STA at Marvel Stadium, Docklands.

Here is the KFC Big Bash League – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and REN vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction, REN vs STA Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, REN vs STA Probable XIs Big Bash League – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars, Fantasy Playing Tips – Big Bash League – T20.

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Sydney Thunders vs Hobart Hurricanes will take place at 1.35 PM IST – January 13.

Time: 2.05 PM IST.

Venue: Marvel Stadium, Docklands

REN vs STA My Dream11 Team

J Clarke, S Harper, A Finch, N Maddinson, H Cartwright, M Harvey, G Maxwell, K Richardson, R Topley, Q Ahmad, B Couch

Captain: J Clarke Vice-Captain: K Richardson

REN vs STA Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades:M Harvey, N Maddinson, S Harper, M Nabi, A Finch, J Fraser-McGurk, W Sutherland, J Prestwidge, J Pattinson, R Topley, Z Khan, J Merlo, M Perry, J Seymour, S Marsh, J Holland, J Lalor, K Richardson, U Chand, M Harris, C Bovce.

Melbourne Stars: M Stoinis, J Clarke, C Hinchliffe, J Burns, G Maxwell, N Coulter-Nile, A Russel, H Cartwright, B Webster, A Zampa, Q Ahmad, B Couch, S Rainbird, N Larkin, S Gotch, P Nevill, H Rauf, L Hatcher, T O’Connell, S Elliot, B Stanlake.