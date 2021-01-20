REN vs STA Dream11 Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s REN vs STA at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne: In the 45th match of the BBL 2020-21, Melbourne Renegades will take on Melbourne Stars today. Renegades are at the bottom of the points table with just two wins from 11 matches so far while losing the remaining. Stars are fourth with five wins, as many defeats and one no result. This is their second meeting of the season with Star prevailing in the first by six wicket. Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of REN vs STA, Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Team Player List, Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team Player List, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – REN vs STA KFC Big Bash League – T20, Online Cricket Tips – Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars BBL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction, Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Also Read - BAN vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints 1st ODI: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs And Toss Timing For Today's Bangladesh vs West Indies at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka at 11 AM IST January 20 Wednesday

TOSS: The Big Bash League toss between Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars will take place at 1:15 PM IST – January 20. Also Read - HFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips ISL 2020-21: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy XI, Predicted XIs For Today's Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC Football Match at Fatorda Stadium 7.30 PM IST January 19 Tuesday

Time: 1:45 PM IST. Also Read - MUM vs AND Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021: Probable XIs And Toss Timing For Today's Mumbai vs Andhra at Wankhede Stadium at 7 PM IST January 19 Tuesday

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne.

REN vs STA My Dream11 Team

Glenn Maxwell (captain), Adam Zampa (vice-captain), Andre Fletcher, Hilton Cartwright, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper, Marcus Stoinis, Imad Wasim, Liam Hatcher, Billy Stanlake

REN vs STA Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades: Mackenzie Harvey, Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Sam Harper, Will Sutherland, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Beau Webster, Imad Wasim, Kane Richardson, Peter Hatzoglou, Noor Ahmad

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Andre Fletcher, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell, Nic Maddinson, Hilton Cartwright, Seb Gotch, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake, Zahir Khan, Sam Rainbird

REN vs STA Full Squads

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch (captain), Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Beau Webster, Imad Wasim, Will Sutherland, Kane Richardson, Peter Hatzoglou, Noor Ahmad, Jack Prestwidge, Mitchell Perry, Brayden Stepien, Brody Couch

Melbourne Stars: Andre Fletcher, Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (captain), Nic Maddinson, Hilton Cartwright, Seb Gotch (wk), Adam Zampa, Liam Hatcher, Billy Stanlake, Zahir Khan, Jackson Coleman, Sam Rainbird, Lance Morris, Clint Hinchliffe

Check Dream11 Prediction/ REN Dream11 Team/ STA Dream11 Team/ Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Team Prediction/ Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Big Bash League – T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.