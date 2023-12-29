By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
REN vs STR Dream11 Prediction, BBL, Match 18: Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers, Docklands Stadium
REN vs STR Dream11 Prediction, Big Bash League (BBL), Match 18: Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers, Docklands Stadium:
Wicket-keeper: J Clarke, Q De Kock
Batters: C Lynn, S Marsh
All-rounders: D Short, M Short, W Sutherland, J Overton
Bowlers: T Stewart, K Richardson, D Payne
REN vs STR Probable Playing XI
REN Playing XI: Joe Clarke, Quinton de Kock (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Jonathan Wells, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
STR Playing XI: Matthew Short (c), D’Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Jake Weatherald , Adam Hose, Jamie Overton, James Bazley, Harry Nielsen (wk), Wes Agar, David Payne, Cameron Boyce
Squads:
Melbourne Renegades Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Joe Clarke, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shaun Marsh, Nic Maddinson(c), Jonathan Wells, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Peter Siddle, Aaron Finch, Mackenzie Harvey, Harry Dixon, Ruwantha Kellepotha, Fergus O Neill
Adelaide Strikers Squad: D Arcy Short, Matthew Short(c), Chris Lynn, Jake Weatherald, Adam Hose, Jamie Overton, James Bazley, Harry Nielsen(w), Wes Agar, David Payne, Cameron Boyce, Ben Manenti, Brendan Doggett, Henry Thornton
