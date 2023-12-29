REN vs STR Dream11 Prediction, Big Bash League (BBL), Match 18: Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers, Docklands Stadium:

REN vs STR Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: J Clarke, Q De Kock

Batters: C Lynn, S Marsh

All-rounders: D Short, M Short, W Sutherland, J Overton

Bowlers: T Stewart, K Richardson, D Payne

REN vs STR Probable Playing XI

REN Playing XI: Joe Clarke, Quinton de Kock (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Jonathan Wells, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

STR Playing XI: Matthew Short (c), D’Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Jake Weatherald , Adam Hose, Jamie Overton, James Bazley, Harry Nielsen (wk), Wes Agar, David Payne, Cameron Boyce

Squads:

Melbourne Renegades Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Joe Clarke, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shaun Marsh, Nic Maddinson(c), Jonathan Wells, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Peter Siddle, Aaron Finch, Mackenzie Harvey, Harry Dixon, Ruwantha Kellepotha, Fergus O Neill

Adelaide Strikers Squad: D Arcy Short, Matthew Short(c), Chris Lynn, Jake Weatherald, Adam Hose, Jamie Overton, James Bazley, Harry Nielsen(w), Wes Agar, David Payne, Cameron Boyce, Ben Manenti, Brendan Doggett, Henry Thornton

