REN vs STR Dream11 Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s REN vs STR at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide: Languishing at the bottom of the points table, Renegades will take on Strikers in match No. 29 of the BBL today. Strikers are fifth in the points table with three wins and four defeats from seven matches so far. Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of REN vs STR, Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Team Player List, Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team Player List, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – REN vs STR KFC Big Bash League – T20, Online Cricket Tips – Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers KFC Big Bash League – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Big Bash League 2020, Fantasy Tips – Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Also Read - CFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints Indian Super League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL Football Match 47 at GMC Stadium, Bambolim 7.30 PM IST January 4 Monday

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers will take place at 1:15 PM IST – January 5. Also Read - OPA vs OPU Dream11 Team Prediction MGM Odisha T20 2021 Match 18: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Odisha Panthers vs Odisha Pumas at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack at 7:30 PM IST January 4 Monday

Time: 1:45 PM IST. Also Read - HEA vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League - T20 Match 28: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder T20 at The Gabba, Brisbane 1:45 PM IST January 4 Monday

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane.

REN vs STR My Dream11 Team

Alex Carey (captain), Rashid Khan (vice-captain), Sam Harper, Jonathan Wells, Philip Salt, Aaron Finch, Matt Renshaw, Mohammad Nabi, Jack Prestwidge, Wes Agar, Peter Hatzaglou

REN vs STR Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades: Sam Harper, Aaron Finch, MacKenzie Harvey, Beau Webster, Jake Fraser McGurk, Mohammad Nabi, Rilee Rossouw, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Noor Ahmad/Imad Wasim, Josh Lalor, Peter Hatzaglou

Adelaide Strikers: Philip Salt, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey, Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald, Ryan Gibson, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle

REN vs STR Full Squads

Adelaide Strikers: Philip Salt, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (wk/captain), Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald, Ryan Gibson, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle, Harry Conway, Harry Nielsen, Liam O Connor, Spencer Johnson, Liam Scott, Matthew Short, Cameron Valente

Melbourne Renegades: Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch (captain), Shaun Marsh, Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Rilee Rossouw, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor, Peter Hatzoglou, Noor Ahmad, Mackenzie Harvey, Will Sutherland, Benny Howell, Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Perry, Jon Holland, Imad Wasim, Brody Couch

Check Dream11 Prediction/ REN Dream11 Team/ STR Dream11 Team/ Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Team Prediction/ Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips KFC Big Bash League – T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.