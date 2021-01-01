REN vs THU Dream11 Tips And Prediction Big Bash League T20

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team Prediction Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's REN vs THU at Carrara Oval, Queensland: In the 22nd match of the ongoing BBL, Melbourne Renegades will be up against Sydney Thunder. Renegades are at the bottom of the points table with one win and four losses from five matches so far. Their opponents for today, Thunder, have four wins and a defeat to be placed second in the standings.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Prediction Big Bash League – T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of REN vs THU, Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Team Player List, Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team Player List, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – REN vs THU KFC Big Bash League – T20, Online Cricket Tips – Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder KFC Big Bash League – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Big Bash League 2021, Fantasy Tips – Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder

TOSS: The Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunder will take place at 1.15 PM IST – January 1.

Time: 1.45 PM IST.

Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland.

REN vs THU My Dream11 Team

Daniel Sams (captain), Shaun Marsh (vice-captain), Sam Harper, Sam Billing, Callum Ferguson, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Mohammad Nab, Kane Richardson, Nathan McAndrew, Adam Milne

REN vs THU Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades: Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Nabi, Aaron Finch, Imad Wasim, Will Sutherland, Beau Webster, Kane Richardson, Jack Prestwidge, Peter Hatzoglou

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson, Sam Billings, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Adam Milne, Ollie Davies, Tanveer Sangha, Nathan McAndrew

REN vs THU Full Squads

Melbourne Renegades: Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Nabi, Aaron Finch, Imad Wasim, Will Sutherland, Beau Webster, Kane Richardson, Jack Prestwidge, Peter Hatzoglou, Jon Holland, Brody Couch, Noor Ahmad, Zak Evans, Josh Lalor, Jake Fraser-McGurk.

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson, Sam Billings, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Adam Milne, Ollie Davies, Tanveer Sangha, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Davies, Brendan Doggett, Jonathan Cook, Matt Gilkes, Alex Ross, Baxter Holt, Arjun Nair, Jason Sangha, Chris Tremain

