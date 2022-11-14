Replace Rahul Dravid With Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir Or MS Dhoni, Says Danish Kaneria After India’s Below-Par T20 World Cup Performance

New Delhi: Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria called for wholesome changes in the Indian team after their below-par performance in the T20 World Cup 2022. In an exclusive interview with india.com, Kaneria said that having played against Dravid, he understands his mindset pretty well and is best suited for Test cricket and ODIs. For T20Is, India should look at someone like Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir or even MS Dhoni, according to former Pakistan leg-spinner.

“The intent was not there for India. The intensity was not there for India. The aggression was not there. Looking from the outside, you need a coach in T20 cricket, who has a different approach. Rahul Dravid is a fantastic cricketer and a world-class player but not good for T20. He is good for Test cricket. I have played against him. Know about his character and his attitude and Laxman also. They both are similar types of people. You need someone like Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir or someone like MS Dhoni. These are three names, I am giving who should be part of India’s T20 set-up. Build the T20 team. After two years there is a World Cup, get three of them and you will see the difference,” said Kaneria to india.com.

With the next T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in 2024, Kaneria wants India to not look back and give the captaincy to Hardik Pandya in order to get the house in order.

“For 2024, I will build a team that will have a new captain and a new coach. I will go with Hardik Pandya as the captain. I will not go back to Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma. Will sit down with him and have a pool of 25 players. Now is the time to rebuild the team. Get Umran Malik and T Natarajans,” reckons the former Pakistan leg-spinner.

Talking about India’s performance in the T20 World Cup 2022, Kaneria said that the intent in India’s batting was missing and India captain Rohit Sharma’s form was a concern throughout the tournament, adding if it wasn’t for Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav or Hardik Pandya, India would have struggled big time in the World Cup to even put a competitive score.

“The intent of the Indian batting in the powerplay is not up to the mark. Rohit Sharma has had a disastrous tournament. He didn’t score and was not looking in great touch. He got 50 odd once and that was scratchy. They wanted to play KL Rahul in Australia because they got him quickly from injury but that intent was missing from him as well. India were very lucky with the way Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya played as the openers were struggling. The main problem is that India are making one, two or three teams but the aggression or the intent is not coming,” he added.

“BCCI need to address this. That they need to build a team at the international level and where are we going? IPL is good. In fact, very good. All top-notch players come and play in the league. But the Indian team doesn’t go out anywhere in the world to play franchise cricket. When players like Butler come to play in the IPL – they look into the approach and how they play their cricket. So they also find out their weaknesses and share them with their teammates,” he further added.

Having not played Yuzvendra Chahal in the T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma came under a lot of fire. Talking about Chahal’s exclusion, Kaneria said, “I was surprised by India’s bowling attack in the World Cup. Making Yuzvendra Chahal sit out, who is a leg-spinner in Australia is shocking. Look at (Adam) Zampa and (Wanindu) Hasaranga playing, and Adil Rashid playing the World Cup. Chahal plays other bilateral matches but in Australia, you are playing Ashwin over Chahal is very sad. Also, they didn’t play Mohammad Siraj who bowls fast and they needed him. They needed Umran Malik. In Australia, we need that kind of pace. And Bhuvneshwar Kumar will only be successful when the conditions help him. If conditions don’t help him then his bowling would be like a kid bowling to a batter or like Butler is playing machine balls.”