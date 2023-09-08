Home

India vs Pakistan Super 4 Asia Cup 2023 match will be played on September 10 at Sri Lanka's R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.

Colombo: After the first clash of arch-rivals India and Pakistan washed away now there are reports that there will be a reserve day for the upcoming Super 4 clash which will be played at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka on September 10.

ACC confirms there will be a reserve day for India vs Pakistan match. The match will re-start from where it was stopped on previous day, reported Samaa TV.

ACC confirms there will be a reserve day for India vs Pakistan match. [Samaa TV] The match will re-start from where it was stopped on previous day.

