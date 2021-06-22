Reserve Day Southampton Hourly Weather Forecast

It is Even-Stevens with a day still to play at Southampton. All three possibilities are open when India takes on New Zealand on the Reserve Day of the ongoing World Test Championship final on Wednesday. Going into the last day, India is 32 runs ahead and they have eight wickets left. With skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara unbeaten for India, they would look to build on the lead but for that to happen – the weather would have to permit it.

Would be interesting to see India's strategy and up early as that would hint what are their plans. One feels India could declare once they go past 180-200. The weather finally has something that would bring a sigh of relief for the fans as rain is predicted to stay away. It would be overcast and cloudy, but chances of rain is next to nil.

ICC on Reserve Day: "In the event of time being lost during the match, the ICC match referee will regularly update the teams and media about the way in which the reserve day may be used. The final decision on whether the reserve day needs to be used will be announced at the scheduled start of the last hour on the fifth day," an ICC statement said.

India’s Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand’s Playing XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.