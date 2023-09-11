Home

Ind Vs Pak Reserve Day: All You Need to Know About Reserve Day match conditions of India vs Pakistan clash.

The R Premadasa Stadium is under covers after rain stopped play during IND vs PAK game in Asia Cup 2023. (Image: PCB/Twitter)

Colombo: It was a frustrating day for India and Pakistan cricket teams in Colombo’s R. Premadasa stadium as the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match was called off due to rain. There is a Reserve Day, but things are not looking bright as the Reserve Day may also get washed out as the forecasts suggest. So, what are the playing conditions going to be on Reserve Day, now that the Indian team has batted for 24.1 overs?

RESERVE DAY PLAYING CONDITIONS

#We will have a Reserve Day because 20-over per side rule was not activated.

#The match will resume at 03:00 PM today

#Team India will resume from 147/2 (24.1 overs) with KL Rahul 17* and Virat Kohli 8* in the middle after the openers were dismissed.

#It will continue as a 50-over-per-side contest.

#If Reserve Day is washed out, India and Pakistan will share a point apiece.

#If the reserve day also gets washed out then qualifying for the final will become a little more challenging for India. Pakistan and Sri Lanka have won their respective opening matches of this round to take two points.

#The Reserve Day also means that India will be playing on three consecutive days, with their next game against Sri Lanka on September 12.

