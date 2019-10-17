The resumption of bilateral cricket ties between India and Pakistan is subject to approval from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan PM Imran Khan, said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president-elect Sourav Ganguly on Thursday in Kolkata.

The Asian neighbours last played a bilateral series when India hosted Pakistan in 2012 for a limited-overs series, comprising two Twenty2o internationals and three one-day internationals.

When asked about the resumption of the bilateral series between India and Pakistan, Ganguly said: “You have to ask that question to Modi ji and the Pakistan Prime Minister.”

“Of course we have (to take permission), because international exposure (tours) is all through governments. So we don’t have an answer to that question,” added the former India captain.

Ganguly, who will take charge as BCCI president on October 23, on Tuesday had made it clear that he has no intentions to join politics.

“There were similar rumours when I met Mamata didi. But you all have seen that I did not join. I met Amit Shah ji for the first time. I’m not joining politics.”

The former India captain, on Wednesday, had said that Virat Kohli and Co should focus on winning the ICC tournaments.

“My only thing is that they need to win big tournaments. They are not going to win every time but they have gone through seven tournaments without winning one,”

“They are a much better side than that. That is an area they need to get ready mentally. Talent is enormous. We reached the World Cup semis. That’s an issue which Virat needs to address. It doesn’t happen in the boardroom,” added Ganguly.