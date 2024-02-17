By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Retired Hurt, Not Retired Out! Yashasvi Jaiswal Will Bat Tomorrow at Rajkot vs England
Yashasvi Jaiswal was retired hurt and not retired out, so in that case - if he can, he is absolutely within the rules to come out and bat.
Rajkot: Ever since young Yashasvi Jaiswal left the ground on Saturday in pain, there were questions over – will he come out to bat tomorrow? As of now, we do not have any update over his condition. He left the ground when he was on 104* off 133 balls. He was retired hurt and not retired out, so in that case – if he can, he is absolutely within the rules to come out and bat.
