Retired Hurt, Not Retired Out! Yashasvi Jaiswal Will Bat Tomorrow at Rajkot vs England

Yashasvi Jaiswal was retired hurt and not retired out, so in that case - if he can, he is absolutely within the rules to come out and bat.

Published: February 17, 2024 5:26 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rajkot: Ever since young Yashasvi Jaiswal left the ground on Saturday in pain, there were questions over – will he come out to bat tomorrow? As of now, we do not have any update over his condition. He left the ground when he was on 104* off 133 balls. He was retired hurt and not retired out, so in that case – if he can, he is absolutely within the rules to come out and bat.

