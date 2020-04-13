The chances of IPL being held this year are getting slimmer by the day and with it, MS Dhoni‘s potential return to international cricket. Having not played competitive cricket in nine months now, Dhoni won’t have a solid platform to launch his comeback bid should the league be called off. Also Read - Supremely Fit MS Dhoni Will Play at Least Three IPL Seasons: VVS Laxman

At 38, age is also not on the former India captain's side either.

His former teammate Gautam Gambhir says absence of IPL will make it very difficult for Dhoni to stake a claim.

“If the IPL does not happen this year, then it will become very difficult for MS Dhoni to make a comeback. On what basis can he (Dhoni) be selected since he’s not been playing for the last one or one and a half year,” Gambhir said on Star Sports.

Gambhir, who was the top-scorer in the final of 2007 ICC World T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup, considers KL Rahul to be an apt replacement for Dhoni having proven himself in the recent months when asked to keep the wickets apart from excelling in different batting positions.

“Obviously his (Rahul’s) keeping is not as good as Dhoni’s, but if you are looking at T20 cricket, Rahul’s a utility player, can keep and bat at No. 3 or 4. If the IPL does not happen, then Dhoni’s chances for a comeback look dim,” Gambhir said.

“Ultimately, you are representing India, so whoever dishes out the best performance and can win the match for India should play for the team,” he added.

The next big global event, as per the original schedule, is the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia for which Dhoni could have been considered had he done well for Chennai Super Kings in IPL.

Gambhir, who scored 10,324 runs in 242 international appearances, reckons it should be Dhoni’s personal decision to when to retire. “As far as his retirement plans go by, that’s his personal choice,” the 38-year-old said.