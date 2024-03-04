Home

REVEALED! India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 Match VIP Tickets Being Sold at Rs 40 Lakh

Despite the game set to take place three months later, the ticket prices have already skyrocketed.

Mumbai: Months ahead of the much-awaited T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan, the buzz is palpable. Looks like it has the makings of becoming the biggest India-Pakistan game ever. The match is set to take place on June 9 in New York’s Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. Despite the game set to take place three months later, the ticket prices have already skyrocketed.

On the resale website, VIP tickets are being offered for more than $40,000 each with fees close to $10,000 bringing the total price to more than $50,000. The cheapest ticket for the Pakistan vs. India match on StubHub is $1,259, as of Friday afternoon.

On SeatGeek, the highest priced ticket for the Pakistan vs. India match is close to $175,000 with $50,000 in fees bringing the total price to a little less than a quarter of a million dollars.

“We expected that to have a good interest in tickets, both in the West Indies and the U.S., especially the novelty of being a World Cup,” Baksh said to USA TODAY. “But the response we’ve got is actually very, very exciting. Very well beyond our expectations actually.”

“Being a new market, you’re not always sure what the response will be, but it was almost an easy job getting people in,” he said. “They definitely want to see the magic.”

“If they’re still unsuccessful, they can still enjoy the tournament and feel part of the action by visiting the fan parks and participating in the many activities that will be planned leading up to the tournament and around tournament time,” he concluded.

