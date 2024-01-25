Home

Sports

REVEALED! Reason Why Avesh Khan Has Been Released by BCCI From India’s Test Squad For England Series

REVEALED! Reason Why Avesh Khan Has Been Released by BCCI From India’s Test Squad For England Series

Avesh Khan has been released so that he can go and play Ranji Trophy where Madhya Pradesh would be taking on Pudducherry on Friday.

BCCI Announces Avesh Khan As Mohammed Shami's Replacement For 2nd Test vs South Africa

Hyderabad: In what would come as a welcome move from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), pace bowler Avesh Khan has been released. He has been released so that he can go and play Ranji Trophy where Madhya Pradesh would be taking on Pudducherry on Friday. While he has been released, Rajat Patidar has been added to the squad as a replacement for Virat Kohli, who is set to miss the first two games due to ‘personal reasons’.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.