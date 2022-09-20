Mohali: The Indian T20 World Cup squad was announced last week and there has been much buzz around it. The Rohit Sharma-led side is set to take on Australia and then host South Africa before the marquee event in Australia. It seems coach Rahul Dravid is set to leave no stone unturned as the team is scheduled to reach Australia a week in advance for the mega event. The side will travel to Australia on October 5.Also Read - Virat Kohli Should Open With Rohit Sharma vs Australia in T20I Series Instead of KL Rahul. Here's Why

"We are in talks with a few teams who will play games with us besides warm-up games kept by ICC. The entire T20 World Cup squad will travel to Australia on October 5 along with Dravid and his support staff. " a BCCI official told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the Indian team is in Mohali where they would take on Australia in the T20I opener on Tuesday. This is the first of the three matches that the side will play. For India, there could be a toss-up between Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik. Who will make it to the XI or will both feature remains to be seen.

India’s lackluster campaign at the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022 had raised some serious questions but the selectors have picked up almost the same squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

India squad for T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.