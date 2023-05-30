Home

REVEALED! Was MS Dhoni Actually in Tears? Check Reality Behind CSK Captain’s ‘Close Eye’ VIRAL Picture | WATCH

IPL 2023: The clip was repeated twice and that is why it seemed that his eyes were closed before the final ball.

MS Dhoni Closed-Eye Moment (Image: Twitter screengrab)

Ahmedabad: All of us saw MS Dhoni’s eyes were closed before the final ball was being bowled during the IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. While some reckoned he was in tears, what is the reality? Was Dhoni actually shed tears? No, Dhoni did not shed a tear and his eyes were closed – but when is the question here. If you closely look at the clip frame-by-frame, the frame actually froze for a fraction of a second when cameras panned towards Dhoni sitting in the CSK dugout with his eyes closed just before Mohit Sharma was on the top of his mark. The clip was repeated twice and that is why it seemed that his eyes were closed before the final ball.

Here is the clip, watch it closely:

