REVEALED! When And Where Will IPL 2024 Schedule, Fixtures be ANNOUNCED?

Mumbai: So yes the wait is finally over. We now know when the much-awaited IPL 2024 schedule would be announced. As per a report, the announcement happens today in the evening at 5:00 PM IST. What we know thus far is that the opener would be played on March 22 in Chennai and without a doubt, defending champions – CSK – would be featuring in that game. The fixtures will be announced during a live show on Star Sports and JioCinema.

“We are looking at a March 22 start for the tournament. We are working closely with the government agencies and we will first release the initial schedule,” Arun Dhumal told PTI.

As per reports, the IPL 2024 final is expected to be played on May 26, just few days before the start of the T20 World Cup, set to be played in West Indies and USA.

