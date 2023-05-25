Home

REVEALED | Why Did Quinton de Kock Not Feature vs MI? Krunal Pandya REVEALS

After the humiliating 81-run loss, Krunal claimed that it was a stratigical move as Kyle Mayers has a good record at the particular venue.

Quinton de Kock didn't get much opportunities for LSG in IPL 2023. (Image: Twitter)

Chennai: The big surprise at the toss on Wednesday ahead of Eliminator at Chepauk was when Krunal Pandya did not make any mention of why Quinton de Kock did not feature in the XI versus Mumbai Indians. While speculations were rife that the South African star may have picked up a niggle, the LSG skipper finally revealed the reason why the former was not picked for the game. After the humiliating 81-run loss, Krunal claimed that it was a stratigical move as Kyle Mayers has a good record at the particular venue.

“Quinton de Kock is a quality batter, but Mayers has a better record here, so we went ahead (in the playing XI) with him,” Krunal said at the post-match presentation.

Mayers did get a start but could not go big as he perished for 18 off 13 balls.

