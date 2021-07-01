Camp Nou: The drama around Lionel Messi’s future peaked when a few hours ago – for the first time in 17 years, he became a free agent. With arguably the best player in the world without a club for the moment, the speculations are rife. Also Read - Lionel Messi Joins Manchester City Fake News Shock Fans After Barcelona Star Becomes Free Agent

While some reports suggest that Manchester City and PSG could be interested in vying for his services, other updates hint that Joan Laporta and Barcelona have reached an agreement and the new deal could be inked any moment.

So, then – why is there a delay and the unnecessary suspense?

While speaking to El Transistor, Barcelona President Joan Laporta has confirmed that Lionel Messi and the club have reached and agreement and things are on track. The delay is happening because there is an issue of Financial Fair Play. Laporta also added that both parties are looking to find the best solution.

We want Lionel Messi to stay and Leo wants to stay. Everything is on track – we have the issue of Financial Fair Play, we are in the process of finding the best solution for both parties”.

The 34-year-old won 35 titles in 17 seasons with Barcelona. He helped the club win the Champions League four times, the Spanish league 10 times, the Copa del Rey 7 times and the Spanish Super Cup eight times.

The Barcelona icon is now on national duty. He is playing the Copa America 2021 for Argentina and is in top form. Messi has already scored three goals in the group stages. He would be the key if Argentina want to go all the way. Messi has expressed his desire to win a big trophy for Argentina.

Argentina is scheduled to take on Ecuador in the Copa quarters on Sunday. It promises to be a mouthwatering clash.