REVEALED! Why MS Dhoni-Led Team India Did Not Pick Rohit Sharma For 2011 World Cup

Venkat revealed that it was Dhoni who wanted leg-spinner Piyush Chawla and that was the reason why Rohit was not picked.

Mumbai: MS Dhoni led the Indian team to win the 2011 ODI World Cup in India. From Sachin Tendulkar to an young Virat Kohli, Dhoni was blessed with stars in the team and that helped. Years after that triumph, Raja Venkat, the former Bengal batter who was part of the selection panel for the men’s national team between 2008 and 2012, dropped a bombshell when he spoke to RevSports. Venkat revealed that it was Dhoni who wanted leg-spinner Piyush Chawla and that was the reason why Rohit was not picked.

“When we sat to select the team, Rohit was very much in the scheme of things. Yashpal Sharma and I were in South Africa at that time because India was touring South Africa, and the other three selectors – Srikkanth, [Surendra] Bhave and [Narendra] Hirwani – were in Chennai. So, when we were selecting the team, numbers 1-14, every name was accepted by the panel. No. 15, we suggested the name of Rohit Sharma. Gary Kirsten also felt it was a perfect selection. But the captain wanted Piyush Chawla. So immediately, Kirsten somersaulted. He said: ‘I think that’s a better choice.’ So, that is how Rohit Sharma got left out,” Venkat said on RevSports.

