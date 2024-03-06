Home

Revealed! Why Ravichandran Ashwin Left India Camp During Rajkot Test

India will now face England for the fifth Test match which will start from March 7 and will be played at HPCA stadium in Dharamsala.

New Delhi: India veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin recently picked up his 500th Test wicket in the ongoing Test series against England but after reaching the milestone, the India spinner left the camp citing personal reasons and flew back to Chennai.

Recently, Ashwin’s wife Prithi opened up on the reason for the emergency and what exactly happened on that day.

“During Rajkot, the kids had just got back from school when five minutes later, he got to 500. And soon, all of us were on the phone answering all the congratulatory messages,” she wrote in her column on Indian Express.

“It was then that I heard a sudden scream from aunty as she collapsed, and in no time we were at the hospital. At that point, we had decided not to tell Ashwin because there wasn’t good flight connectivity between Chennai and Rajkot,” Prithi wrote in the column. She also revealed that she called Cheteshwar Pujara to get the details of a flight from Rajkot to Chennai, and also had a talk with her husband.

Prithi also thanked skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid who helped Ashwin to reach back home.

“So I dialled Cheteshwar Pujara and his family were of great help. And once we found a way out, I called up Ashwin because after the scans, the doctor suggested it was better to have her son around. Over the phone, he sounded so broken and hung up. It took another 20-25 minutes to process what I told him and for him to call back. And thanks to Rohit (Sharma), Rahul bhai (Dravid) and the others in the team and the BCCI – who followed up all the way till he reached here – he got here late at night,” Ashwin’s wife added.

In the ongoing series, Ashwin has picked up 17 wickets so far and 5th Test match will be his 100th appearance in the longest format of the game.

England have already announced their playing XI for the fifth Test match. They have replaced Ollie Robinson with Mark Wood for the final Test.

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir.

