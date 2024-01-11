Home

So here is why Rohit and Kohli did not play any T20Is after the T20 WC debacle in Australia.

Mumbai: There have been much speculation over why Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma did not play any T20I after India’s heartbreaking exit from the World Cup in Australia in 2022. Now, it seems the truth is out. Former India selector MSK Prasad has made the revelation over why this was the case. The reason as per Prasad is that the two senior players were focused on the ODI World Cup that was supposed to take place in place in months after the heartbreaking loss in Australia in the T20 WC.

“The reason they didn’t play is we were heading towards an ODI World Cup, so we predominantly wanted to focus on ODIs. That’s the reason they offered other youngsters (their spots) who were maybe thinking towards the T20 World Cup. So that’s a wonderful thing from both of them, and even the selectors and team management have got it right. Because if we are heading towards the ODI World Cup, it is better to focus on the ODIs, and we had the WTC also. So they were focusing on Test cricket and ODI cricket. Now that we are heading towards a T20, they should be back to action,” Prasad said on Star Sports.

