Home

Sports

REVEALED | Why Tilak Varma is Being Considered Over Shreyas Iyer For Asia Cup, ODI World Cup

REVEALED | Why Tilak Varma is Being Considered Over Shreyas Iyer For Asia Cup, ODI World Cup

Asia Cup 2023: Now we get to figure out why Varma is being contemplated.Iyer is not 100 per cent fit. That is being looked at as the reason for Varma being considered.

Tilak Varma has been the one of the positives for India in the ongoing West Indies tour. (Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: Young Tilak Varma was no where in the scene despite his IPL heroics for the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup. Now, thanks to his good show in West Indies, there are reports that Varma is being contemplated for the India squad for the upcoming tournaments. Usually, a player – who has just done well in the IPL – does not get picked for the Asia Cup or ODI WC squad so quickly. Also, when you have a back-up for the No. 4 spot in Suryakumar Yadav. Now we get to figure out why Varma is being contemplated. As per a report on TOI, Shreyas Iyer is not 100 per cent fit. That is being looked at as the reason for Varma being considered.

Trending Now

“Rahul is by and large fit, and is ‘keeping wickets too, while Shreyas Iyer (operated for a back injury) is not 100 per cent. Both have taken part in match simulations at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore and will play a practise match soon. The fitness of the players who have returned from the West Indies will also be assessed by the team and NCA’s physios. Hence the delay in naming the team,” source to TOI.

As per the same report, the Indian squad for the Asia Cup would be announced on August 20. Meanwhile, the Indian team is in Dublin for a short series against Ireland. Jasprit Bumrah is leading the side and the spotlight would be on him as he is returning to the squad after injury.

India play their Asia Cup opener versus Pakistan on September 2.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES