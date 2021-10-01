Hobart, Oct 1: Richa Ghosh grabs headlines by becoming the 7th Indian to play in the Women’s Big Bash League. The 18-year old, wicket-keeper batswoman has featured in 3 ODIs and 9 T20Is for the national team with 202 runs in International Cricket. She will now ply her trade for the Australian side, Hobart Hurricanes. She played for Trailblazers in the Women’s T20 Challenge and won the 2020 edition.Also Read - Ind-W vs Aus-W: Smriti Mandhana Slams Maiden Hundred, Becomes 1st Indian Woman Centurion in Pink-Ball Test

Ghosh is set to make her WBBL debut and has joined Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma (Sydney Thunder), Shafali Verma and Radha Yadav (Sydney Sixers), and Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur (Melbourne Renegades) to feature in the 2021 edition of the Australian T20 league.

How exciting is this! Indian young gun Richa Ghosh – who’s been awesome to watch during #AUSvIND – has signed with the @HurricanesBBL! Details: https://t.co/fpRz0mgvWB #WBBL07 pic.twitter.com/V1EZkmlHWo — Weber Women’s Big Bash League (@WBBL) October 1, 2021

Ghosh, who celebrated her 18th birthday this week, has a wealth of experience playing in Australia.

She made her international debut at last year’s Tri-National Women’s T20 series in the lead-up to the ICC T20 World Cup, before representing India in the format’s flagship tournament, where they finished runners-up.

With a T20I strike rate in excess of 100, Ghosh also made her One-Day International debut on Australian soil last month, as part of India’s multi-format Australian tour.

“I’m very excited to be playing in the WBBL this year,” Ghosh said in a statement posted on Hobart Hurricanes website.

“I’m very thankful to the Hurricanes for this opportunity, and I’m looking forward to coming to Tasmania and meeting up with my new teammates.”

Ghosh has been roped in as a replacement for Lizelle Lee, who had recently withdrawn from the tournament, citing a need to take an indefinite break from cricket after countless overseas tournaments, bubbles and quarantine requirements.

