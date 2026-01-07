Home

Sports

Richa Ghosh-Nadine de Klerk partnership big boost for Smriti Mandhanas RCB in WPL 2026, feels...

Richa Ghosh-Nadine de Klerk partnership big boost for Smriti Mandhana’s RCB in WPL 2026, feels…

Cricket experts Saba Karim, Veda Krishnamurthy and Anjum Chopra praised Lauren Bell's World Cup-tested impact with the new ball, Nadine de Klerk's value-for-money acquisition and her dangerous finishing partnership with Richa Ghosh

Richa Ghosh and Nadine de Klerk

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into the TATA WPL 2026 season after making two bargain signings, bringing in Nadine de Klerk and Lauren Bell to strengthen their pace attack and finishing options.

While speaking on JioStar’s TATA WPL, Cricket experts Saba Karim, Veda Krishnamurthy and Anjum Chopra lauded Bell’s World Cup-tested impact with the new ball, de Klerk’s value-for-money acquisition and her dangerous finishing partnership with Richa Ghosh, while also highlighting the improved balance of RCB’s squad.

Saba Karim reflected on Lauren Bell’s inclusion in the squad

Former India cricketer Saba Karim explained why Lauren Bell’s inclusion in the squad made her an ideal signing for RCB, “Lauren Bell is a very good buy for RCB. They needed an experienced overseas pace bowler. Now they have a bowler in the form of Lauren Bell who knows how to perform under pressure. She also understands Indian conditions and had a fantastic Women’s ODI World Cup. Overall, she will be a great buy for them.”

Karim also reflected on how the duo of Richa Ghosh and Nadine de Klerk is a big boost for Smriti Mandhana-led RCB, “With Nadine de Klerk and Richa Ghosh in the middle order, RCB now has two powerful finishers in their squad. This presence of both of them will create fear in the minds of other teams’ bowlers. Both players give the belief that they can come and win a match even in difficult situations. Opposition bowlers will have a tough time bowling against this batting pair of Richa and de Klerk.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Veda Krishnamurthy also spoke about RCB’s signing of Lauren Bell

Veda Krishnamurthy broke down the tactical value of RCB’s signing of star pacer Lauren Bell, highlighting its importance to the team’s overall strategy, “Royal Challengers Bengaluru needed a pace bowler who can take wickets with the new ball in the powerplay. Lauren Bell has that skill. After not getting Renuka Singh Thakur, they needed someone for that job, probably an overseas player. Lauren Bell is a really good buy at Rs.90 lakh for RCB. She is surely going to play a very important role with the ball.”

Krishnamurthy opened up on the positive impact of RCB’s signing of the in-form all-rounder Radha Yadav

“Radha Yadav is in good form in T20s. RCB wants to back her. There were rumors they tried to get her in a trade before the auction, which they couldn’t, but they ended up securing her services in the mega auction. She is an excellent fielder, one of the best. Her batting has also improved a lot. If she can get her bowling right and gain confidence with Smriti Mandhana as captain, that is something she would want more than anything.”

Anjum Chopra on RCB’s signing of Nadine de Klerk

Anjum Chopra also spoke about the experience Lauren Bell brings to RCB, “Lauren Bell missed the last WPL season. It is good she will play this season for RCB. The experience she earned from the Women’s ODI World Cup in India will be a great help. She is a good fast bowler. She is impressive and hits the deck hard. Fast bowlers will be important this season. It should not just be about spinners.”

Anjum Chopra on RCB’s signing of Nadine de Klerk and the impact of her finishing partnership with Richa Ghosh,

“Nadine de Klerk’s signing by RCB is a bargain deal. It is a steal to get her for 65 lakh rupees. RCB is very lucky. There were not many takers for her by the time her name came up in the auction. But it will be scary for bowlers to see Richa Ghosh and Nadine de Klerk batting together in the death overs. It is going to be very nice and exciting.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.