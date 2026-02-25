Ricky Ponting’s BIG suggestion to Team India ahead of Zimbabwe clash in T20 World Cup 2026, says…

Home

Ricky Pontings BIG suggestion to Team India ahead of Zimbabwe clash in T20 World Cup 2026, says...

Ricky Ponting's important advice to Team India before the match against Zimbabwe. Take a look and read the full story.

Ricky Ponting's important suggestion to team India

The co-hosts of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Team India, had a brilliant tournament. But their last match raised tensions and concern among Indian fans. They played the first game of the Super 8 against their well-known rivals South Africa. Aiden Markram’s side defeated the men in blue by 76 runs.

Team India’s upcoming matches in the Super 8

However, this defeat raised concerns in fans’ minds as the Indian team is left with only two matches in the Super 8, which will be played against Zimbabwe in Chennai on February 26 and West Indies in Kolkata on March 1.

Former Australian captain and one of the finest batters of all time, Ricky Ponting gave advice to the Indian team about their playing XI for the upcoming matches in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Ricky Ponting reacts to India benching Axar Patel against South Africa

“Listening to the commentary, the reason Axar didn’t play (against South Africa) is because of the left handers in the opposition side. But there’s still some right handers there. It just comes down to the art of the captain of being able to use Axar at the right time,”

“I would be going back to the basics. I’d be just looking at their lineup. Who’s our best XI for the conditions in Chennai?” he added.

Ricky Ponting reflects on perfect bowling duo for Team India

“If that has Axar Patel in it, great. If it has Kuldeep Yadav in it, that’s the other one that I’d be thinking about bringing back because it doesn’t matter with him if it’s left-hand or right-hand. He can bowl wrong ones and spin the ball away from the left-hand outside edge of both those batters.” Ponting concluded.

