Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting feels confident of Steve Smith’s chance to captain the Australian side again. Ponting, under whom, Smith had made his Test debut in 2010, said the number one Test batsman in the world will take over the rein of the side once his captaincy ban ends on 2020.

“Steve Smith – I think he will captain again. I don’t know what the Australian public might think about that. So, to me that seems like Cricket Australia has left the gate open … so if Cricket Australia thinks it’s OK then I’m happy with (it). I think he knows his role now. But once that ban is lifted, I don’t think it will be too long until he’s captain again,” Australia’s two-time World Cup-winning leader was quoted as saying to a TV channel.

Steve Smith’s 2019 #Ashes campaign: Seven innings for 774 runs at an average of 110.57, including three tons and three fifties. Highest score of 211. Legendary. pic.twitter.com/vNt9YwT5pM — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 15, 2019

During the ball-tampering controversy in 2018, which saw Smith getting banned from all-form of cricket for a year, he was the captain of the Australian side. The cricketer was also handed a captaincy ban of two years which will end on March 2020. Thus, after the completion of his ban, Cricket Australia (CA) can make him the skipper of the side again.

Though Aaron Finch has done a relatively good job in One Day Internationals (ODIs), Tim Paine’s time as the skipper in all-whites have come under immense scrutiny. He was hit with strong criticism after his poor DRS usages in the recently-concluded Ashes. Despite becoming the first Australian captain to retain the Ashes urn in England in 18 years, Paine has failed to contribute to the team as a batsman. Since October 2018, the right-hander wicketkeeper-batsman has only managed two half-centuries.