LIVE | Ricky Ponting Updates: Ex-AUS Captain Hospitalised After Health Scare

Updated: December 2, 2022 3:58 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

In a sad turn of events, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has been hospitalised on Friday following a heart scare. Ponting was in Perth covering ongoing Australia versus West Indies Test.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Ponting was rushed to Perth Hospital close to lunchtime on day three and he didn’t come on air for the afternoon sessions of the match.

According to reports, Ponting has informed his colleagues that he is feeling better and went to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

“Ricky Ponting is unwell and will not be providing commentary for the remainder of today’s coverage,” a Channel 7 spokesperson said.

“It’s not yet known if Ponting will return to commentate on Saturday, or the remainder of the Test.”

Live Updates

  • 5:30 PM IST

    LIVE | Ricky Ponting Updates: He was a part of Australian team that won three straight 50-over World Cups in 1999, 2003 and 2007, leading the side to triumphs in later two tournaments as skipper.

  • 5:30 PM IST

    LIVE | Ricky Ponting Updates: In 375 ODIs, he scored 13,704 runs at an average of 42.03, with 30 centuries and 82 fifties. In 17 T20Is, he made 401 runs at an average of 28.64 and scored two fifties.

  • 5:29 PM IST

    LIVE | Ricky Ponting Updates: If we look at the statistics, Ponting has represented Aussies in 168 Tests, having scored 13.378 runs at an average of 51.85, with 41 tons and 62 fifties.

  • 5:25 PM IST

    LIVE | Ricky Ponting Updates: As per reports coming in, Ricky Ponting is fine as of now as it was earlier reported that his condition wasn’t serious.

  • 5:02 PM IST

  • 5:02 PM IST

  • 4:23 PM IST

    Ricky Ponting LIVE Updates: One of their former Test players, ex-Netherlands head coach Ryan Campbell survived a cardiac arrest in April this year.

  • 4:16 PM IST

    Ricky Ponting LIVE Updates: Australia’s cricketing community had been rocked by the passing away of Shane Warne, Rod Marsh, Andrew Symonds and Dean Jones in the past few years

  • 4:08 PM IST

    Ricky Ponting LIVE Updates: The report added that the nature of Ponting’s health scare is not thought to be serious, but he chose to go for a check-up after he was concerned with some symptoms he had to experience.

  • 4:03 PM IST

    Ricky Ponting LIVE Updates: Fans are wishing Ponting a quick recovery. He is part of the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals. Interesting to see he would be there for the auction later this month or not.

