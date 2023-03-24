Home

Ricky Ponting On Missing Rishabh Pant In IPL 2023: We Can Have His Number On Our Shirts Or On Caps

David Warner has replaced Rishabh Pant as the new Delhi Capitals skipper for IPL 2023. Pant is currently recovering from several injuries sustained during car crash.

Ricky Ponting and Rishabh Pant. (Image: BCCI-IPL)

New Delhi: Ricky Ponting wants Rishabh Pant to sit next to him in the dugout in every Delhi Capitals match in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 after the Indian was ruled out of the entire tournament following his injuries suffered in a horrific car crash last December.

“In an ideal world for me, he’d be sitting next to me in the dugout every match. But if that’s not possible, we’d like to make him part of the team in ways possible. We can have his number on our shirts or on caps. Just to make it clear that he’s our leader, even if he’s not with us,” Ponting said on Friday during a team event at a city hotel.

With Pant out of action, Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan seems to be the frontrunner as the first choice wicketkeeper. However the former Australian skipper opined that they are going to decide only after a couple of practice games which are scheduled for March 25 and 28.

“We haven’t decided that yet. Sarfaraz (Khan) has joined us and we’ll look at the practice games ahead to decide that. That’s one big hole Rishabh leaves behind. With the impact player rule coming in, we can use a number of ways (to zero in on playing lineup),” said Ponting.

The 48-year-old also revealed that Prithvi Shaw will be opening the innings alongside David Warner. Mitchell Marsh, who was in tremendous form in the recently-concluded ODI series against India, will be batting at No.3.

Delhi Capitals will play their first game against Lucknow Super Giants on April 1 at Ekana Cricket Stadium.

