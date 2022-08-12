New Delhi: Just a little over 2 weeks left for the high-octane encounter between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 and Australian legend Ricky Ponting has already predicted the winner of the clash between the two cricketing giants and the world cup winning captain has gone in favour of the Men in Blue.Also Read - Shaheen Shah Afridi Will Be Rested During Dutch Series To Keep Him Fresh For Asia Cup: Report

“I’ll stick with India to win that clash against Pakistan,” Ponting told in the latest episode of the ICC Review. Also Read - Virat Kohli Has All Tools To Come Out Of Form Slump: Sri Lanka Legend Mahela Jayawardene

“That’s taking nothing away from Pakistan because they are an incredible cricket nation that continue to present out-and-out superstar players”, he further added. Also Read - Asia Cup: Hype Versus Reality Check

Virat Kohli-led India succumbed to a heavy 10-wicket loss on the hands of Babar Azam’s Pakistan in the last edition of the T20 World Cup in UAE. 10 months later the 7-time Asia Cup winners under a new skipper in Rohit Sharma face a similar Pakistan at the very same venue.

Going by the statistics, India have a 7-5 advantage over their arch-rivals in 13 matches with one match ending in a no result.

Virat Kohli has finally returned to the squad after a one month gap. The Men in Blue will be without the services of Jasprit Bumrah as he has been sidelined due to an injury. Notable names like Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and even Mohammad Shami failed to find a place in the final squad.

The main tournament will feature six teams divided into two groups. India, Pakistan and the qualifier are in Group A while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan form Group B. Each team plays within the group once.

The top-two teams from each group will further play in a ‘Super 4’ round, meaning there is a high probability of at least another India – Pakistan game in the second round before the final where the top two would feature.

The tournament, originally to be played in Sri Lanka was moved to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) a few days back following the political and economic crisis in the island nation.