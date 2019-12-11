Australia cricket legend Ricky Ponting on Friday made his debut on social media networks Twitter and Instagram, announcing his arrival with batting practice pictures and video with his son Fletcher.

“A day of firsts; finally on social media and the first net with my son Fletcher,” Ponting posted on his Twitter and Instagram handles.

On Twitter, he shared a series of four pictures where he can be seen instructing his son how to correctly hold the bat.

On Instagram, he shared a video of him giving throwdowns.

While Ponting has been on Facebook, he was absent on the other two popular platforms.

The 44-year-old former Australia captain played 168 Tests, 375 ODIs and 17 T20Is during his international career that started in February 1995. During his storied career, he scored 27483 runs including 71 centuries and 146 half-centuries.

He also won three ODI World Cups (1999, 2003 and 2007) – two of them as captain.

After calling time on his playing career, he dabbled broadcasting and coaching. He was part of Australia’s coaching staff at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 apart from being the head coach of IPL franchise Delhi Capitals whom he guided to playoffs last season.