Ricky Ponting, Sourav Ganguly To Retain Respective Roles At Delhi Capitals After IPL 2023 Flop Show

While Ricky Ponting will continue as head coach, Sourav Ganguly will remain as the Director of Cricket at Delhi Capitals.

New Delhi: Amid rumours that Sourav Ganguly will take over the coaching duties from Ricky Ponting at Delhi Capitals, franchise co-owner Parth Jindal dropped a major hint on the team’s support staff before the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

Led by David Warner, Delhi Capitals finished an embarrassing ninth in IPL 2023. After Delhi Capitals’ poor display, speculations were rife that Ponting might not continue and Ganguly might take over.

However, Jindal took to Twitter to announce that the core group remains and will continue. While Ponting will continue as the head coach, Ganguly will remain in his position of Director of Cricket.

Preparations for next years @IPL are underway here @DelhiCapitals , along side @SGanguly99 and @RickyPonting we assure the fans that Kiran and I are working hard to get back to where we want this franchise to be and that is right at the very top. — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) June 14, 2023

“Preparations for next years’ IPL are underway here Delhi Capitals, along side SGanguly99 and Ricky Ponting. We assure the fans that Kiran (Grandhi) and I are working hard to get back to where we want this franchise to be and that is right at the very top,” Jindal tweeted.

Meanwhile, it is not sure whether James Hopes and Shane Watson will stay at the franchise. There is no clarity on fate of fielding coach Biju George while Praveen Amre and Ajit Agarkar are likely to stay back.

