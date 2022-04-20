IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS, Mumbai: Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting said that although his team is going through a challenging phase in the tournament with Mitchell Marsh down with Covid and things getting a bit interrupted, he is confident that his team will put up a good show against Punjab Kings tonight (Wednesday).Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings: PBKS Lose Bairstow-Livingstone, DC In Control

"Things have been a bit interrupted with Mitchell Marsh being down with Covid and our session yesterday was pushed back. We have to turn up with a positive attitude and we know we have to play well in this game," said Ponting just before the match was scheduled to begin.

Hailing David Warner's leadership qualities so far in the tournament along with the skipper Rishabh Pant, the 47-year-old feels they have played good cricket for the most part of the tournament and it is just about getting it together for the entire duration of the match.

“With games like these and tournaments like these, you need the leaders (in the team) to stand up. So far in the tournament, Warner’s leadership has been great, Rishabh (Pant) has been good. We have been playing 35-36 overs of good cricket in a match, just that 3 or 4 bad overs have gone bad. Today’s focus will be on playing 40 overs of good cricket,” feels the Delhi Capitals’ coach.

“We know that we can do that, and we have another game in a couple of days’ time. It has been a stop-start tournament for us, so we need to get some momentum for the rest of the tournament. The players are aware of the way I want them to play, we have been talking about that on a daily basis. Every team is confined to the same situations, we are not different from anybody else. I am pretty confident that we are going to put up a good show tonight,” he concluded.