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Ricky Ponting URGES fresh start as Punjab Kings gear up for IPL 2026 opener against Gujarat Titans, says...

Ricky Ponting URGES fresh start as Punjab Kings gear up for IPL 2026 opener against Gujarat Titans, says…

Ricky Ponting expressed confidence in a stronger PBKS squad ahead of their IPL 2026 opener against Gujarat Titans, highlighting squad depth, flexibility for the new season

Ricky Ponting URGES fresh start as Punjab Kings gear up for IPL 2026 opener

IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) are all set to start their IPL 2026 campaign against Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT) at their home ground, New International Stadium, New Chandigarh on March 31. Speaking about the opening game, head coach Ponting expressed confidence in a stronger, more evolved squad heading into the new season.

Ponting stressed that despite finishing at the top of the table last season, the team is looking at the 19th edition of the tournament as a new beginning with a completely fresh approach.

“It’s nice to reflect on what was a great season for the franchise, but that doesn’t mean anything going into a new year. It’s nil-nil now for everybody. We’ve got to start that all over again,” he said.

Ponting opened up about PBKS squad depth and flexibility

The coach also pointed to improved squad depth and flexibility as a major strength this season, with multiple options available across roles. “We’ve got the players that we want in certain roles, but we’ve also got a back-up player for most of those players right the way down to our 25th player. I just think overall, we should be stronger,” the head coach said.

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He further said, “I just think there’s been natural growth in a lot of our players and if we can bring the best out of them over the next two months, starting tomorrow, there’s no reason why our performances can’t be better than last year.”

With the opener set to be played on a batting-friendly surface, Ponting said the players need to quickly adjust to the conditions while locking in the playing XI.

Ponting said, “We have got 25 players to pick from, with a nice balance of overseas players and Indian talent. First and foremost, we have to understand the conditions before we pick the team. It’s just started raining now, so all the covers have gone down outside, so we haven’t actually seen the playing surface for the last couple of days.”

“So hopefully before the end of the session tonight, we can have a really good look at the wicket that we’re going to use tomorrow, and then we can start thinking about different combinations and impact players and what we might want to do with our line-up,” he further added.

Ponting confident with PBKS squad ahead of opener

As Punjab Kings gear up to take the field, Ponting expressed his excitement to get things underway while reaffirming his strong belief in the new-look squad.

“We need to start well tomorrow, we need to play well at our home ground, but I honestly feel that we’ve got a better squad than we had last year. Our younger players are more experienced now and the overseas players that we’ve brought in this year are better than the squad that we had last year. So overall, I’m really excited to get the season underway,” he concluded.

Punjab Kings will face Gujarat Titans in their season opener at the New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh on March 31 at 7:30 PM IST.

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