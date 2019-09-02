After Ravi Shastri was reappointed as the head coach for the Indian men’s senior cricket team, BCCI have finally named the next batting, bowling and fielding coaches for Virat Kohli & boys. However, the name for the position of Strength and Conditioning coach has not yet been finalized. However, amidst the selection process, a recent report in a leading daily has suggested that there has been a rift going on between Shastri and skipper Kohli regarding the said position.

It has been believed from that Shastri has been backing an Indian candidate for the position, while Kohli stands firm that the best-deserving man should get the job irrespective of his nationality. BCCI’s All India Senior Selection Committee shortlisted three candidates for the position. In order of priority, the committee named Nick Webb, Luke Woodhouse and Rajnikanth Sivagnanam. The three pipped Grant Ludden and Anand Date to have their names on the final list.

Generally, the first name in order of priority gets the job and thus far it can be expected that Webb could join Kohli & Co. for the next series. But reportedly, Shastri shared indifference and preferred no foreigners in his coaching staff. However, it should not be long before one finds who gets his fulfilled as BCCI CEO Rahul Johri said that the full new staff should be made available before September 15. It is the day which will mark the begining of a full-fledged series between India and South Africa with a Twenty-20 International.

Earlier, the selection committee, led by chairman MSK Prasad, followed the same process, as they did with Shastri, and retained Bharat Arun and R Sridhar as the bowling and fielding coach respectively. However, Sanjay Bangar lost his job and Vikram Rathour was appointed as India’s new batting coach.

The Indian team is currently at the West Indies playing the second and the final match of the Test series. The old coaching staff was given an extension for the series after their contract ended following India’s semifinal exit from the ICC World Cup 2019.