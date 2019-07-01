West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Barbados singer Rihanna stole the show at Chester-le-Street as she was spotted rooting for the Men in Maroon. The Barbadian singer was not only seen rooting for West Indies but was also waving the flag with a lot of pride. As soon as she was spotted in the ground, TV cameras and all the paps turned their focus towards the glamour queen. Someone exclaimed “RIHANNA IS WATCHING CRICKET…OMG! OMG! OMG” and another tweeted “Rihanna is at the cricket she’s actually a goddess.”

Uploading a picture of her arriving at the ground, another fan posted “someone tell me why bad gal ri ri is at the cricket match in durham today rihanna love you.”

Here is how Twitter was excited to see her:

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh also poked fun at Chris Gayle. “Kaka I think @ rihanna was happy with one six every over,” read Yuvi’s post.

Kaka I think @rihanna was happy with one six every over 😅 @henrygayle — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 1, 2019

Here is how other fans reacted:

Her face when Chris Gayle got dismissed #Rihanna pic.twitter.com/537JLnP6Kl — A Good Youth🇯🇲 (@stephenj9585) July 1, 2019

Chasing a mammoth 339 to win, West Indies lost Gayle early for an uncharacteristic 35 off 48 balls.

Meanwhile, Avishka Fernando’s maiden ODI century helped Sri Lanka post 338/6 against the West Indies at the World Cup on Monday. Fernando scored 104 off 103 balls with the help of nine fours and two sixes.

Put into bat by West Indies skipper Jason Holder at the Riverside Ground, Sri Lanka made a strong start to the innings. After captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera added 93 runs for the first wicket, it was Holder who gave the Windies the breakthrough by forcing an edge off Karunaratne (32) which was gleefully accepted by Shai Hope behind the stumps in the 16th over.